Temperatures, Humidity Climb as Holiday Weekend Approaches

Connecticut will see some nice weather, with climbing temperatures as we approach the 4th of July weekend.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with temps in the 80s.

On Friday, it will be much warmer as temperatures climb into the 90s and we will see a spike in humidity. The "feels like" temp will be near 100 degrees tomorrow.

A cool front moves in Saturday and could trigger a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

Sunday will be fair and on Monday, July 4th, we may see a few showers.

