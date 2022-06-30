first alert weather

Temperatures, Humidity Climb as Holiday Weekend Approaches

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut will see some nice weather, with climbing temperatures as we approach the 4th of July weekend.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with temps in the 80s.

On Friday, it will be much warmer as temperatures climb into the 90s and we will see a spike in humidity. The "feels like" temp will be near 100 degrees tomorrow.

A cool front moves in Saturday and could trigger a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sunday will be fair and on Monday, July 4th, we may see a few showers.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us