Temperatures in 40s to Near 50 Today, Mid-50s to 60 Tomorrow

We have mild temperatures today, with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees today, and it will be warmer tomorrow, with temperatures in the mid-50s to 60.

We will have lots of clouds today with some sun from time to time.

Temperatures on Saturday will be between 55 and 62 and two areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected.

One will be between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and the other will be between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Winds will increase tomorrow with gusts between 35 and 50 miles per hour, with the highest winds around midnight.

We will have quieter weather next week and it will stay quite mild, about 10 degrees above what’s normal.

