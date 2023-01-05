Temperatures in 40s Today; Chance of Rain and Snow Friday

Thursday will be cloudy, with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

It will be cloudy and turn cooler tonight, and there is a small risk that some black ice may form in the highest hills of northern Connecticut.

On Friday, a “clipper” system will bring some rain and snow to the state. The extent of this is debatable, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

An area of rain and higher terrain snow will develop tomorrow.

Snow may accumulate with a few inches in the hills.

City locations will get some rain and wet snow and no accumulation.

It will be fair and cool this weekend.