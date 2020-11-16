first alert weather

Temperatures in 50s Today; Much Colder Midweek

The weather will be quieter today after storms Sunday night knocked power out to thousands across Connecticut.

Thousands of power outages are reported across Connecticut as a result of Sunday night's storms and some schools are on a two-hour delay on Monday.

It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s Monday.

A secondary cold front will come through Tuesday and it will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 40s and an isolated rain or snow shower.

It will be much colder Wednesday with high temperatures only getting into the 30s.

Milder weather returns by the weekend.

