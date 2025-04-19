Temperatures in 80s for most on Saturday

High temperatures will warm into the 80s for many areas across the state on Saturday.

Areas closer to the shoreline will warm into the 70s, with highs only in the 60s potentially in southeast Connecticut.

Winds out of the southwest will gust up to 30 miles per hour today, so it is advised to refrain from open burning again this weekend.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We'll cool into the 40s and 50s tonight with the chance for a few showers, especially this evening. The best chance to see some rain will be between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Expect sunnier skies on Easter Sunday as temperatures top out in the 60s across the entire state tomorrow.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s and 60s before another rain chance Monday night.