Temperatures in the 40s on Thursday

The skies will brighten Thursday and we will have a nice blend of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will get into the low- to middle-40s.

Some will see temperatures falling into the 40s while temperatures will rise from the 30s to the 40s for others.

We will also have gusty west winds, 25 to 35 miles per hour.

Weather will be generally fair for the next three or four days.

Temperatures will be OK this weekend with high temperatures in the mid-40s.