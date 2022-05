Today will be warm, with high temperatures reaching 75 to 80 degrees inland and 65 or so at the shoreline.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting more of the same through Sunday, slight shower chances, and mostly fair and warm weather.

Monday is the best chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Get the forecast anytime online here.