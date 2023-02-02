Temperatures Will Feel Below Zero Friday, Saturday

Thursday brings sun and fair weather clouds, a breeze and high temperatures near 40. Then, it will get brutally cold, with temperatures that will feel like they are below zero.

Along with passing clouds Thursday night, temperatures will slide down into the 20s and the teens by sunrise Friday.

We will have increasing winds with gusts to 40 miles per hour and falling temperatures.

It will get brutally cold, with temperatures that will feel like they are below zero. This is how to prepare.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The “feels-like” temperatures will fall all day into the -10 to -20 degrees by evening.

On Saturday morning, the feels-like temperatures will range from -15 at the shore to -30 or lower in the hills.

Winds will diminish Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rebound from -5 Saturday morning to 25 degrees by evening.

The high temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday.