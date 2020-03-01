Temps Approach 60 This Week

Temperatures on Monday will climb into the low 50s as mild air moves in from the south.

Most of Monday will feature sunny skies however by the ladder part of the afternoon clouds will be on the increase with a shower chance by the evening.

Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday morning before gradual clearing takes place.

Temperatures will be even milder on Tuesday with highs expected to reach the middle to upper 50s and parts of the Connecticut River Valley climbing into the low 60s.

Another round of rain showers is expected Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before sunny skies return to the forecast by Wednesday afternoon.

