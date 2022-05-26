Temps in 60s, 70s Today; Tracking Rain for Friday, Early Saturday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some showers as we head toward the end of the workweek.

Today features partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing into the 60s and low-70s.

Clouds will increase as we head into Friday with a scattered shower possible during the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are possible as we head into Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The good news is that pleasant weather will return to Connecticut by Saturday afternoon with the nicest weather arriving just in time for Memorial Day.

Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low-80s while temperatures rise to near 90 by Memorial Day with cooler temperatures along the shoreline.

