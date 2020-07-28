The Heat Is On! Humidity, Hot Weather Continue for Fourth Day of Heat Wave

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting another hot day with even higher humidity.
Today marks day four of a heat wave, with 10 of the last 11 topping 90 degrees.
Thunderstorms are possible from around noon to about 5 p.m.
Damaging wind is a slight concern this afternoon.
Wednesday is likely to have less humidity, but the temps stay very warm.
Hot Weather Tips
With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Wear appropriate clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting attire.
- Stay cool indoors including in a place with air-conditioning as much as possible.
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try and plan them when the day is the coolest or in areas with shade.
- Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it while you are outside.
- Do not leave children in cars as cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with a window cracked open.
- Avoid hot and heavy meals.
- Drink plenty of fluids and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- Keep pets hydrated by providing fresh water and leaving the water in a shaded area.
- Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.