first alert weather

The Heat Is On! Humidity, Hot Weather Continue for Fourth Day of Heat Wave

1162996603
Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: A construction worker stops to cool off in the water fountains at Canal Park, on July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Washington area as temperatures approach triple digits. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting another hot day with even higher humidity.

Today marks day four of a heat wave, with 10 of the last 11 topping 90 degrees.

Thunderstorms are possible from around noon to about 5 p.m.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Damaging wind is a slight concern this afternoon.

Wednesday is likely to have less humidity, but the temps stay very warm.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Wear appropriate clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting attire.
  • Stay cool indoors including in a place with air-conditioning as much as possible.
  • Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try and plan them when the day is the coolest or in areas with shade.
  • Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it while you are outside.
  • Do not leave children in cars as cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with a window cracked open.
  • Avoid hot and heavy meals.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.
  • Keep pets hydrated by providing fresh water and leaving the water in a shaded area.
  • Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us