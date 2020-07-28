The Heat Is On! Humidity, Hot Weather Continue for Fourth Day of Heat Wave

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting another hot day with even higher humidity.

Today marks day four of a heat wave, with 10 of the last 11 topping 90 degrees.

Thunderstorms are possible from around noon to about 5 p.m.

Damaging wind is a slight concern this afternoon.

Wednesday is likely to have less humidity, but the temps stay very warm.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.