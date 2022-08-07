The Heat Wave Enters Day 6 Across Connecticut

The heat wave that began on Tuesday will continue for day number 6 today. A heat advisory continues today with "feels-like" temperatures reaching the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon.

The high temperature at Windsor Locks reached 95 degrees on Saturday. That tied the record high of 95 set back in 2001. The heat is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

High temperatures are forecast to rise into the 90s once again today. Some upper 80s with high humidity closer to the shoreline.

Heat wave day 6. Another hot and humid day today.. with the chance of a T-storm, but the chance doesn't look very widespread (20%) Details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/o8mqxCN3aW — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 7, 2022

The heat is expected to finally break toward midweek with increased shower and thunderstorm chances. Finally, a cold front will cross the state toward the end of the week with less heat and humidity by next weekend.

Check out more stats on the heat by heading to our weather blog.