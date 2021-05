After some damp days, the sun will finally come out today!

Temperatures will be running a bit cool with today’s highs between 60-66. The normal high is 69 for this time of year.

Fair weather moves in tomorrow.

The chance for rain returns on Friday where evening showers are possible. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Showers are also possible on Saturday.

Mother’s Day looks fair and brighter.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.