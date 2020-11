After record highs last weekend, the state will see more seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A lot of sunshine and a northwest breeze will start the weekend. However, the sun will fade with increasing clouds on Sunday.

A fast moving cold front will bring rain and strong wind gusts by late afternoon and evening.

A quick .5 to 1" of rain falls in a short 6-8 hour window Sunday evening. Strong wind gusts and a rumble of thunder is also possible. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/rSuXlCdIXZ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 14, 2020

Cooler temperatures are expected for much of next week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.