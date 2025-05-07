StormTracker

Thick fog and a few showers to start on Wednesday

We have thick fog and a few showers to start our day on Wednesday.

The skies will turn partly sunny and it will be a tad milder with highs between 66 and 72.

There's more fog in the forecast for this evening with temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with rain developing by dinner time. Highs will be in the 70s.

For Friday, it will be nasty, rainy and raw.

This weekend looks brighter.

