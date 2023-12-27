The dense fog that has enveloped Connecticut for the past two days was replaced by some light rain Wednesday afternoon.

The rain will pick up in intensity overnight and into Thursday morning. Computer models show more than 1-inch of rain for most of the state.

The rain will stick around through about midday on Thursday before it begins to clear out.

There will be periods of heavier rain this evening into Thursday morning.

We may continue to see scattered showers before the weather begins to improve this weekend.

