Things you can do at home to help the Earth and save money

Earth Day is an excellent time to assess our connection to Earth, and things we can apply to our daily lives that will better the planet.

When we take these actions, there are beneficial side effects, too. In this case, it's saving some money on monthly, or yearly bills.

1. Get a home energy audit, or conduct one on your own

Assessing your home's ability to keep warmth in the winter, or cool itself in the summer, as efficiently as possible is the first step in helping Mother Nature and saving on your energy bills. Sealing leaks, ensuring sufficient insulation, checking air flow in vents and around windows, and other tasks can uncover ways your home could use heating and cooling more efficiently. Getting a professional audit will cost you upfront, but savings would likely offset the cost in a short amount of time.

2. Use less electricity

You can simply use less electricity by turning off lights when you leave a room, raising your indoor temperature slightly during the hot summer months, or unplugging electronics when they're not in use. Further, you can use energy-efficient light bulbs and appliances that can not only help Earth, but save on your monthly electricity bill.

3. Reduce water use

Limiting running water, when you're brushing your teeth, washing dishes, or cleaning your hands can save wastewater and lower your water bill. Doing laundry only on full loads can help. Consider using a dishwasher instead of washing by hand. Energy efficient dishwashers can save a lot of water.

4. Reduce, reuse, recycle!

We've heard this phrase since grade school, but it's true! Reducing the amount of waste you produce helps keep trash out of the landfill. Did you know that each of us produces about five pounds of waste every single day? That's just shy of 2,000 pounds for the year.

Reuse or repurpose an item you're about to throw away. Ask yourself, "How can I use this another way, instead of throwing it in the trash?" Or, consider buying second-hand clothing instead of brand-new. Lastly, recycle as much as you can. Many items are now being created out of recycled materials.

5. Eliminate plastic waste

Much of the single-use plastics we use ends up in rivers, and eventually, the oceans. Plastic dissolves into "micro-plastics" which get into our soil and water, and can get into our bodies. Using reusable bags, water bottles and food containers greatly reduces plastic consumption.