Thousands in Conn. Still Without Power After Strong Storms

Thousands of people in Connecticut are still without power after strong storms moved through on Monday.

At the height of the storms late Monday afternoon, nearly 50,000 were without power across the state.

As of 4:30 a.m., Eversource is still reporting more than 11,000 people without power.

Winds gusted to more than 63 mph in Bridgeport, while across the state in Groton gusts reached 56 mph.

Peak wind gusts across the state. So far scattered outages but not widespread as the winds are coming in on the low side of expectations - great news! Posted by Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan on Monday, April 13, 2020

Strong winds are bringing down trees and wires and there are several power outages.

Thousands of Power Outages in Connecticut

Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, said a storm like this one is all hands on deck.

“We’re trying to treat it as normal as Monday as possible for us, but with a storm like this it’s all hands-on-deck,” Gross said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eversource is making changes to how crews operate.

“Social distancing is the new norm. Typically the crews would go out two or people to the truck. That’s not taking place anymore. Social distancing is being practiced, face coverings. Everyone wears a face covering on the job now. And, of course. they’re wiping down the trucks, they’re wiping down the equipment,” Gross said.

"We’re prepared, we’re ready for situations like this and hopefully the winds don’t become as fierce as the forecasts say they will," Gross added.

Thunderstorms with strong winds are headed our way🌩️. We’re ready to respond under our COVID-19 pandemic plan to restore any customers impacted. Please report any outages at 800-286-2000 or https://t.co/4Hyo1NNTeE. You can also download our mobile app, or text ‘OUT’ to 23129. pic.twitter.com/MbVvuYmedg — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) April 12, 2020

This is not the map I want to be posting on Easter Sunday. Winds will gust over 60 mph tomorrow afternoon which will... Posted by Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Damage Reports

Trees and wires came down across Connecticut. In East Hartford, trees came down on homes.

Four people were temporarily trapped in their home when a tree came down on the building on Reynolds Street in Danielson. Emergency crews responded and everyone was able to escape without injury.

Well Water

Old Saybook police are urging people who have well water to set aside soapy water in the event of a power outage.

Oid Saybrook police said power outages prevent residents from accessing their water from domestic wells, which in turn prevents frequent hand washing.

Police said residents in well water communities are advised to set aside a pot of soapy water and a container of clean water to allow for hand washing during a power outage.

As always, residents are advised not to investigate power outages, touch downed wires, or attempt to remove downed trees or tree limbs entangled with wires.

Road Closures

Trout Book Drive in West Hartford was closed at Warwick Street after a large tree came down in the roadway.

New Britain Avenue by Cobey Road in Rocky Hill was shut down because a tree and power lines were down across the road.

In Enfield, trees and wires came down at Moody Road and George Wood, on the Enfield/Somers line.

Several roads in Wilton were impacted as well.