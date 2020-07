Thunderstorms are possible as a severe thunderstorm system moves its way towards Connecticut from Massachusetts.

NBC CT Meteorologists are tracking a storm with winds over 40 miles per hour moving into Woodstock.

Thunderstorms could move into the northern part of the state at around 6:40 p.m.

The cell has a history of damaging wind gusts.

There is a chance of thunderstorms tomorrow but things are looking nice and clear for the weekend.