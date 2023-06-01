Thunderstorms With Heavy Downpours, Gusty Wind Possible Friday

Thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday evening and some areas could get heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Flash flooding is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will not impact the whole state and severe weather will be localized.

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected tomorrow. While we aren't expecting widespread severe weather a localized downburst/damaging wind event along the localized flash flooding are possible during the late afternoon & early evening. pic.twitter.com/wD1VIKmo9x — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) June 1, 2023

The day will feature above-average high temperatures that are forecasted to surpass records.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a high of 94 degrees in the Hartford area. The record high for the day is 91 degrees set back in 1961.

Still expecting record heat in the Hartford area tomorrow while a sea breeze keeps it much cooler at the shore. pic.twitter.com/prn7Wb6QuS — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) June 1, 2023

Any showers and thunderstorms that develop could contain small hail. Storms will develop around mid-afternoon and taper off by sunset.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.