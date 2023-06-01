connecticut weather

Thunderstorms With Heavy Downpours, Gusty Wind Possible Friday

Thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday evening and some areas could get heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Flash flooding is possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The storms will not impact the whole state and severe weather will be localized.

The day will feature above-average high temperatures that are forecasted to surpass records.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a high of 94 degrees in the Hartford area. The record high for the day is 91 degrees set back in 1961.

Any showers and thunderstorms that develop could contain small hail. Storms will develop around mid-afternoon and taper off by sunset.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

