Today: Chilly Conditions Could Break Records

An area of low pressure will continue to linger around the area bringing with in unseasonably cool conditions.

Today will feature cloudy skies with scattered rain showers. Rain shower activity will pickup during the afternoon and evening hours.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Grab an umbrella and sweater. Cloudy with showers and highs near 60. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/n4JM8KziFU — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) July 3, 2021

The heaviest rain shower activity will likely occur along the shoreline and in parts of eastern Connecticut.

In addition to the cloudy and damp conditions, temperatures will also remain quite cool throughout the day.

High temperatures today will only rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. In fact, today could be the coolest July day on record.

The current record for the lowest high temperature in the month of July is 60 degrees set back in 1954.

While some showers are possible on Sunday for the 4th of July, conditions should become a bit drier than what we see today.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates through the holiday weekend.