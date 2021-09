After a severe tornado warning was issued for parts of the state early Thursday morning, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a calm and rainy day ahead.

There may have been a brief tornado touchdown near South Coventry per radar. Rotation tightened just prior to this drop in CC appearing which may indicate lofted tornado debris. ⁦@bobmaxon⁩ #nbcct pic.twitter.com/3lZhSwjYun — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 9, 2021

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible today. The rainiest weather should be in the eastern half of the state.

It will clear up overnight tonight.

Sunny skies are in store for Friday and the weekend.