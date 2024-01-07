Town-by-town snow totals in Connecticut for weekend storm

As is usually the case, how much snow you saw with this storm depends on where you live. Totals as of early Sunday saw some towns getting a foot of snow, while others saw just a coating.

Here is a look at some of the snow totals so far:

Andover 4"

Berlin 8"

Bridgeport 2.8"

Bristol 6"

Canton 9.5"

Coventry 4.3"

Eastford 3.4"

East Killingly 2.8"

Enfield 4"

Greenwich 4.5"

Killingly 4"

Marlborough 3"

Milford 1.2"

Moosup 3.3"

Newington 3"

Niantic 0.3"

Norfolk 12"

North Haven 2.5"

Pomfret 2"

Simsbury 7"

Staffordville 6.5"

Tolland 6"

Torrington 8"

Warren 9"

West Hartford 10"

Winsted 9.5"

Woodstock 5.5"

Snow is redeveloping Sunday morning and some areas of Connecticut could see an additional 4 inches of snow before it comes to an end.