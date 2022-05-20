Towns Open Cooling Centers Ahead of Possible Record Heat This Weekend

With temperatures reaching well into the 90s this weekend, several towns in Connecticut are opening cooling centers.

Heat advisories have been issued with temps possibly reaching record highs.

The heat cranks up on Saturday with temperatures climbing well into the 90s. With the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 95 to 100 degrees away from the shoreline. We'll see more of the same for Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

Bloomfield

The town is giving out water to residents at the below cooling centers:

Saturday:

Saturday: The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center - Leisure Services, 330 Park Ave., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Senior Services 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents are asked to use the community/youth center entrance on the west side of the building after 2 p.m.

Prosser Library - 1 Tunxis Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday:

The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center - Leisure Services, 330 Park Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Senior Services 2 to 6 p.m. Residents are asked to use the community/youth center entrance on the west side of the building until 2 p.m. and the flagpole entrance after 2 p.m.

McMahon Wintonbury Library - 1015 Blue Hills Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Hartford

Public Safety Complex - 31 School St., open 24/7

East Hartford Public Library - 840 Main St. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Hartford

The city of Hartford is opening four cooling centers for residents on Saturday and Sunday.

“We also want residents to remember to drink a lot of water before they go out and before they get thirsty. Please stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and please remember to check in on your loved ones and neighbors, especially seniors, who may be particularly affected by the heat," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

The fire department will also be handing out water to residents throughout the city, the mayor's office said.

Saturday only:

Hartford Public Library - 500 Main St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday:

• North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry St., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• South End Senior and Wellness Center - 830 Maple Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Asylum Hill Church, 814 Asylum Ave., 12 to 5 p.m.

West Hartford

The town is opening splash pads early at Fern, Kennedy, Beachland and Wolcott Parks this weekend.

All splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Connecticut residents can see a full list of cooling centers across the state by clicking here.