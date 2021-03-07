weather

Tracking a Big Warm Up

By Kaitlyn McGrath

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday will reach a high of 41 degrees inland, but the real mild air arrives Tuesday when temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

Away from the shoreline, temperatures will reach the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Closer to Long Island Sound, where the water temperature is still in the 30s, air temperatures will top off in the upper 50s.

The last time we hit the 60 degree mark was Christmas Day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Our dry stretch of weather continues as temperatures warm up. Our next chance for rain isn't until Friday.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 3 hours ago

Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to Open at Foxwoods Monday

UConn Huskies 4 hours ago

No. 1 UConn Beats Villanova 84-39 in Big East Semifinal

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

weatherfirst alert weatherfirst alert forecast
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us