first alert weather

Tracking a Coastal Storm to Start the Week

By Darren Sweeney

While it will be a quiet end to the weekend, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a coastal storm for Tuesday.

High temperatures on Sunday will top out in the 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Showers will arrive by midnight tonight and linger into Monday morning. Most of Monday will end up on the dry side. A coastal storm will begin to form and strengthen off of the coast by Tuesday morning.

Heavier rain and wind will increase Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning. Winds could gust over 30-40 mph along with several inches of rain possible.

Another storm is possible by next weekend with more rain and wind.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

