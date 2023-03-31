Tracking a Severe Weather Threat for Saturday Night

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are watching a wet and windy start to the weekend.

A few evening showers on Friday make way for more rain Saturday morning.

A break in the rain comes midday before a cold front brings a line of showers - and storms - for the evening.

Most of Connecticut is under a level 2 (of 5) risk for severe weather. The southeastern corner of the state is in a level 1 risk.

The greatest threat when it comes to severe weather is strong damaging winds.

Even outside of thunderstorms, winds through the day are expected to be on the stronger side.

Flash flooding isn't a concern with these storms, but pockets of heavy rain will move through if the line of storms holds together.

Quieter conditions work in late Saturday. Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anything here.