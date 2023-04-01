Tracking a Severe Weather Threat for This Evening

Rain will start the day for most of the state, with sunshine following for most of the afternoon.

By evening, an approaching cold front will bring a round of showers and possibly severe thunderstorms.

Our severe weather threat is elevated for this evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts are possible.

Most of Connecticut is under a level 2 (of 5) risk for severe weather. The southeastern corner of the state is in a level 1 risk.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect the storms between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and even a low threat for tornadoes.

The wind will be noticeable through most of the day today and this evening. Frequent gusts to 30 and 40 mph are likely.

Much quieter weather is expected for Sunday with a return to sunshine and breezy conditions.