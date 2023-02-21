connecticut weather

Tracking a Wintry Mix That Could Cause Slick Conditions Wednesday and Thursday

By Angela Fortuna and Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A wintry mix that's expected to move into Connecticut tomorrow afternoon could create some slick road conditions.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield County.

The day will start out quiet with some sunshine before clouds fill in.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, snowfall is expected in some areas. The snow could mix with some sleet before changing over to rain.

Rain and freezing rain will also move through, particularly in the inland and hill towns.

Light ice accumulations will be a cause for concern.

Wednesday's weather could create some issues for the Thursday morning commute.

Local

Naugatuck 10 mins ago

Naugatuck Police Offer $50K Reward in Connection to Cold Case Murder Investigation

INTENSIVE CARE UNIT 30 mins ago

As Challenges Weigh Down, Pediatric ICU Nurses Press Forward

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weatherConnecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us