Tracking a Wintry Mix That Could Cause Slick Conditions Wednesday and Thursday

A wintry mix that's expected to move into Connecticut tomorrow afternoon could create some slick road conditions.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield County.

The day will start out quiet with some sunshine before clouds fill in.

Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, snowfall is expected in some areas. The snow could mix with some sleet before changing over to rain.

Rain and freezing rain will also move through, particularly in the inland and hill towns.

Light ice accumulations will be a cause for concern.

Wednesday's weather could create some issues for the Thursday morning commute.

