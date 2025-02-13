Tracking accumulating snow and ice for Saturday into Sunday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a system that could bring accumulating snow and ice to Connecticut on Saturday and into Sunday.

The snow is expected to start in the afternoon around 1 to 4 p.m. before transitioning over to a wintry mix by nighttime.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is likely in all of Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Lower totals can be expected at the shoreline, and higher totals are likely in northern CT near the Mass. border.

The snow is expected to get heavier through the first half of the night. It'll transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain overnight.

The freezing rain could last through midday Sunday, especially in the northwest hills.

The northern portion of the state could see up to half of an inch of ice, which would be enough for isolated power outages and trees being weighed down.

The shoreline will likely get less than a quarter of an inch of ice.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.