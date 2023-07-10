Tracking afternoon thunderstorms, drier weather moving in

Parts of Connecticut have picked up more than a half foot of rain in less than 24 hours. While localized flooding will continue as streams and small rivers continue to rise, the heaviest of the rain moves out for the afternoon.

There is still a chance for a strong afternoon thunderstorm, especially in northern parts of the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Any storm that forms may contain strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

Drier air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Less humid conditions and hot temperatures will accompany the return to sunshine.

Higher humidity and thunderstorm chances return for the end of the week.