connecticut weather

Tracking afternoon thunderstorms, drier weather moving in

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Parts of Connecticut have picked up more than a half foot of rain in less than 24 hours. While localized flooding will continue as streams and small rivers continue to rise, the heaviest of the rain moves out for the afternoon.

There is still a chance for a strong afternoon thunderstorm, especially in northern parts of the state.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Any storm that forms may contain strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

Drier air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Less humid conditions and hot temperatures will accompany the return to sunshine.

Higher humidity and thunderstorm chances return for the end of the week.

Weather Stories

connecticut weather Jan 25, 2020

Today's forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us