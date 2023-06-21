connecticut weather

Tracking an unsettled weather pattern moving in for end of the week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The summer solstice begins today at 10:57 a.m. While today will remain dry for the start of the new season, temperatures will be below average.

High temperatures are normally in the low 80s by this time of June, highs are expected to remain in the 70s today.

Clouds and showers look to take over toward Thursday and continue into the weekend. While we don't expect complete washouts each day, showers may halt play at times for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell.

Along with a prolonged stretch of wet weather, humidity will increase through the week and into the weekend.

