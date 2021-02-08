Tracking Another Round of Snow for Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm system that could bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the state on Tuesday.

Our team of meteorologists are forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow in the northern portion of the state and 1 to 3 inches in southern Connecticut.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the Northwest Hills.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, is still likely will lead to issues on the roads creating slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.