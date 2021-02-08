first alert weather

Tracking Another Round of Snow for Tomorrow

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm system that could bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the state on Tuesday.

Our team of meteorologists are forecasting 3 to 5 inches of snow in the northern portion of the state and 1 to 3 inches in southern Connecticut.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the Northwest Hills.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, is still likely will lead to issues on the roads creating slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

