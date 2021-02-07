first alert weather

Tracking Another Round of Snow Tuesday

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As folks are digging out from nearly a foot of snow in parts of the state, our First Alert weather team is continuing to track the next storm threat.

Our team of meteorologists is tracking a storm system that could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the state on Tuesday.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the Northwest Hills.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, is still likely will lead to issues on the roads creating slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

