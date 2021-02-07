Tracking Another Round of Snow Tuesday

As folks are digging out from nearly a foot of snow in parts of the state, our First Alert weather team is continuing to track the next storm threat.

Our team of meteorologists is tracking a storm system that could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the state on Tuesday.

Some of the highest totals could be up in the Northwest Hills.

While this doesn't appear to be a major storm, is still likely will lead to issues on the roads creating slippery travel for the morning and afternoon commutes.

