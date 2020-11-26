Tracking Changes for Friday and the Weekend

Rain fell for much of Thanksgiving morning and into the early afternoon hours. Total rainfall accumulations ranged from 0.75" to 1.2" throughout the state.

The rain has moved out and drier more comfortable weather is working into the state for Friday and into the weekend.

If you have any plans on Friday for shopping or to grab a Christmas Tree expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the middle 50s. Temperatures will be slightly cooler up in the hills towns and slightly milder along the shoreline where temperatures could approach 60 degrees.

Most of the cloud cover will move out by Saturday with temperatures once again rising into the middle 50s.

We're forecasting all sunshine for Sunday with temperatures remaining in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our next storm system will arrive by Monday as an area of low pressure cuts to our north. This means we will be on the warm side of the storm and should expect moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds.

