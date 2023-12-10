StormTracker

Tracking heavy rain and strong winds to end the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

A strong storm approaching the northeast will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state this evening and through the overnight.

Rain is expected to develop this afternoon and become heavy at times through this evening.

Rainfall rates could top more than 1" per hour for a time tonight. Small streams and rivers will rise rapidly. Street and basement flooding is looking likely by Monday morning.

Along with the heavy rain, strong wind gusts are likely. Gusts to 50 mph are possible, especially along the shore and the southeast coast.

The strongest of the wind and rain will shift east of the state by the Monday morning commute. Some colder air will filter in on the backside of the storm and a flip to snow is possible in the northwest hills. Minor accumulation is possible Monday morning.

You can get the latest details anytime on the Stormtracker weather blog.

