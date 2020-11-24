first alert weather

Tracking Heavy Rain for Thanksgiving

Our team of meteorologists are tracking moderate to heavy rain for Thanksgiving.

By Josh Cingranelli

An area of low pressure will move to our west on Wednesday night bringing with in moderate to heavy rain by Thursday morning.

Right now it appears the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday morning between 5 a.m. and noon.

Total rainfall accumulation of 0.5 to 1.0" is expected with this system.

Take a look at First Alert Future Radar throughout the day which shows the chance for rain showers from the morning and right through the afternoon hours.

Take a look at some of the warmest, coldest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record. The coldest Thanksgiving occurred just two years ago when wind chill values were below zero on Thanksgiving morning.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

