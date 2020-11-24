Tracking Heavy Rain for Thanksgiving

An area of low pressure will move to our west on Wednesday night bringing with in moderate to heavy rain by Thursday morning.

Right now it appears the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday morning between 5 a.m. and noon.

Total rainfall accumulation of 0.5 to 1.0" is expected with this system.

Take a look at First Alert Future Radar throughout the day which shows the chance for rain showers from the morning and right through the afternoon hours.

Take a look at some of the warmest, coldest, and snowiest Thanksgivings on record. The coldest Thanksgiving occurred just two years ago when wind chill values were below zero on Thanksgiving morning.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.