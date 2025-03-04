Tracking heavy rain and strong winds Wednesday

A strong storm system is on its way to Connecticut this week, and it's set to give us rain, wind, and warm temperatures.

The weather system will arrive on Wednesday, with on and off rain showers during the morning hours, leading to heavier rain late in the day.

The commute on Wednesday afternoon and evening could be particularly difficult with heavy rain and strong winds.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Rainfall will reach around one inch in many locations.

The rain, along with the warmer temperatures, could lead to ice jam flooding. That occurs when ice breaks up on rivers, due to the warmth and rain, and jams together downstream, creating a dam and leading to nearby flooding.

The flood potential remains low with this weather system, however.

In addition to the rain, the wind will be quite gusty late Wednesday. It will come from the south and gust up to 50 miles per hour.

A gale watch has been issued across Long Island Sound on Wednesday for wind gusts up to 40 mph and waves up to 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday won't be the only windy day. Friday will also be very gusty.

Both days could experience isolated power outages due to the strong wind gusts.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.