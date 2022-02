Much colder weather will work into the state Saturday afternoon. Following the passage of a cold front, a weak area of low pressure will move just to the south of Connecticut, bringing with it a period of light snow.

We are forecasting a coating to 1 inch of snow for much of the state.

Light snow will develop during the early morning hours on Sunday and continue until around 9 a.m.

