Light snow will move into the state early Thursday, which could result in some icy spots for the Thursday morning commute.

The steadiest snow will fall along the shoreline, especially throughout areas of Fairfield county.

The light snow shower activity will should come to an end by the late morning.

Take a look at total snowfall accumulations across the state. Again, the highest totals will be in southwestern Connecticut with much of state only seeing a coating.

