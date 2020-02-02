Tracking Our Next Winter Storm

The workweek will start out on a mild note with temperatures on Monday climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The mildest weather will occur along the shoreline. In the New Haven area we are forecasting a high temperatures of 51 degrees.

The weather turns quiet for Tuesday as a storm system builds to our west.

Right now it look like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain will impact the state late Wednesday into Thursday.

Some of our latest guidance suggests that a prolonged period of icing is possible in parts of the state.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for the latest information.