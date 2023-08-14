Tracking possibly severe storms Tuesday morning

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that could turn severe Tuesday morning.

There is potential for flash flooding and heavy downpours with rain expected to move in early Tuesday.

A stormy start Tuesday morning with the potential for flash flooding and a low risk for a severe thunderstorm or a tornado. The worst of the weather will be from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. with improving conditions later in the day. pic.twitter.com/k6urNzXZiK — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 14, 2023

A severe thunderstorm or tornado can't be ruled out, although the risk for them is low. The worst of the storms will be from 4 to 8 a.m.

A flood watch remains in effect for all of Connecticut.

A few more scattered storms are possible in the later afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday look partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. More storms are possible on Friday.

