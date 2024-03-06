StormTracker

Heavy rain continues overnight and into Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that started this afternoon and will continue into Thursday.

Pouring rain will continue overnight and into the morning commute on Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the state through Thursday morning.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two to three inches of rain is possible in parts of the state.

After the morning commute on Thursday, the day will be gray with isolated showers.

Local

Hartford 4 mins ago

Woman injured in Hartford hit-and-run

EAST HARTFORD 33 mins ago

Injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-84 in East Hartford

Friday will be sunny. More rain is possible this weekend.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us