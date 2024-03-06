Heavy rain continues overnight and into Thursday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain that started this afternoon and will continue into Thursday.

Pouring rain will continue overnight and into the morning commute on Thursday.

A flood watch is in effect for most of the state through Thursday morning.

Heavy rain moving back into the state around New Haven and pushing north. Quite the downpour tonight! pic.twitter.com/i4m6PrPRUC — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 7, 2024

Two to three inches of rain is possible in parts of the state.

After the morning commute on Thursday, the day will be gray with isolated showers.

Friday will be sunny. More rain is possible this weekend.

