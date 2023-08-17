Tracking quick-moving showers and thunderstorms Friday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to move in Friday morning.

A front will bring the chance for storms around 7 a.m. in western Connecticut, then push east exiting the eastern part of the state by 11 a.m.

The storms could bring gusty winds, heavy downpours and hail. The heavy rain could lead to some minor street flooding, and an isolated tornado is possible, but the risk is very low.

The rest of the day will be mainly dry with a few isolated pop-up showers possible, especially in eastern CT.

Big changes are in store this weekend with more sunshine, lower humidity and afternoon high temps in the 70s and 80s.

