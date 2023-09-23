weather forecast

Tracking rain and cool temperatures for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

As Tropical Storm Ophelia moves through North Carolina today, rain from the storm will continue to work north through the state this weekend.

Expect periods of rain both today and Sunday with some pockets of heavier rain mixed in at times. There will be breaks from the rain, especially heading into this evening.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but during times of heavier downpours, there could be some localized areas of street flooding.

On and off rain will continue through Sunday. Rain totals look to top out between 1 and 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts likely.

A breeze from the northeast will develop and help to keep temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

