Tracking Rain and Snow for Monday

After a beautiful weekend of sunshine, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a round of rain and snow for Monday.

A fast moving area of low pressure is expected to track to the west of the state on Monday, which will bring in milder air. A burst of snow is likely Monday afternoon with a quick change to rain south of Hartford. There will be mainly plain rain along the shore.

Here is a look at future radar for Monday. A burst of snow over to rain for most, but the snow lingers in the hills for some accumulation.

The hill towns may hold onto snow a bit longer before the precipitation tapers off during the evening. While most of the state will see only a minor accumulation (away from the shoreline), the hills could pick up a couple of inches of snow.

Milder weather is expected to follow for the rest of the week.

