Tracking Rain and Thunder for Thursday Night

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking showers and thunderstorms tonight.

This morning, there are areas of fog, drizzle, wet roads and reduced visibility.

We will have lots of clouds, a freshening breeze, milder temperatures and isolated showers today as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 7 p.m. and they will bring rain, lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Property damage is possible but not likely.

Friday will be partly sunny and there will be a few showers in the afternoon.

