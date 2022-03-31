first alert forecast

Tracking Rain and Thunder for Thursday Night

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking showers and thunderstorms tonight.

This morning, there are areas of fog, drizzle, wet roads and reduced visibility.

We will have lots of clouds, a freshening breeze, milder temperatures and isolated showers today as well.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 7 p.m. and they will bring rain, lightning, thunder and gusty winds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Property damage is possible but not likely.

Friday will be partly sunny and there will be a few showers in the afternoon.

Local

Hamden 10 hours ago

Community Talks With Officials About the Need for Increased Safety in Hamden

Foster Care 12 hours ago

Trowbridge Cottage Offers Cozy Meetup Spot For Kids in Foster Care and Their Parents

Get a more in-depth forecast here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us