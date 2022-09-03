Tracking Rain by the End of the Holiday Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking gorgeous weather as we head through Saturday. Expect generally mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s.

Clouds will increase a bit as we head into Sunday with a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible by Sunday afternoon.

The bulk of the rain holds off until late Monday morning into Monday evening. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will work into the state by Monday afternoon. Model guidance suggests 1" to 1.5" of rain could fall on Monday.

