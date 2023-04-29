Tracking Rain, Chillier Temps for the Weekend

Two storm systems will impact the state this weekend.
One storm will bring periods of rain and an easterly wind today. Temperatures will also be on the chilly side, averaging about 10-15 degrees below average.
Another storm will bring another round of rain centered on Sunday afternoon and evening. The rain that comes in on Sunday evening could be heavy at times.
By Monday morning, most of the state will have seen 1-2.5 inches of rain. There will be some localized 3" amounts.