Tracking rain, flood watch issued for Fairfield County

A cold front approaching the state will bring another round of rain today.

While it won't rain the entire day, the best chance of downpours will start in the western part of the state and then work east toward this afternoon and evening. A flood watch has been issued for Fairfield County where some of the heaviest rain is possible.

Periods of rain will spread from west to east through the afternoon and evening.

By this evening, most of the state will see rain and embedded downpours. The highest rain totals will likely end up in the western half of the state.

Drier air will begin moving back into the state by midnight. Rain will taper off during the evening with a clearing trend overnight.

Sunshine is expected on Sunday with breezy conditions.